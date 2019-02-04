Kiwi polish makes India glow

Rahul Ravikumar By

CHENNAI: All’s well that ends well. Not that India’s Sunday against New Zealand needed everything to be wrapped up with a big red bow on top; the series was already theirs.

But, that only five more dress-rehearsals for the World Cup will remain after leaving Wellington has further necessitated the need for the Men in Blue to finish crossing the ‘t’s and dotting the ‘i’s on their blueprint for the big-ticket event in England.

The first 9.3 overs at Westpac Stadium, though, didn’t look like Rohit Sharma and his men would be doing that. Finally given good assistance to toy around with, Trent Boult and Matt Henry had run circles around India’s top-order. MS Dhoni’s return from injury had lasted six balls courtesy an absolute corker. The scoreboard screamed 18/4, and Twitterati had started ruing India’s “Groundhog Day”.

After reading all this, skipping directly to Sunday’s result may seem like Christopher Nolan was given the chance to write the rest of this day’s script. After all, the last time India crossed 250 after losing four batsmen with their score being below 20 was 36 years ago. Not to mention the pressure that their middle-order has been under, courtesy the three men above it.

With that in context, Ambati Rayudu’s enterprising 90, Vijay Shankar’s solid 45, Kedar Jadhav’s crucial 34, Hardik Pandya’s eye-watering 45, an improbable total of 252, a 35-run victory and India’s biggest series win in New Zealand are big shots in their arm, World Cup-wise.

Even former India coach and selector Anshuman Gaekwad felt the same. “Today’s performance, especially by the middle-order, was commendable. Our World Cup probables have pretty much been decided. So seeing the likes of Rayudu, Pandya, and Jadhav fire in such situations is pleasing.”

It isn’t as if middle-order was the only box that India ticked, both in this match or throughout this series. The last two results notwithstanding, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have further cemented their place up top. Wrist-spin seems to be back in vogue. Heck, even Jadhav’s part-time slingers are starting to look effective once more. Not to mention that Mohammed Shami and his two back-to-back Man of the Series awards will give selectors a sweet headache for the third-pacer slot.

Even on the individual front, Dhoni — like he did in Australia — has underscored his importance for the World Cup, be it with the bat, gloves, or his verbal guidance for the spinners from behind the stumps.

“Like I said, India seem to ha­ve all their bases covered for the World Cup. And this series win just goes to show that,” explains Gaekwad. “Dhoni, in pa­rticular, has been an invisible bo­wler for India, going by the way he guides Kuldeep, Chahal and Jadhav.

“Even our back-up slots seem to be falling into place. Vijay seems like a good cover for Pandya. And Shami has been brilliant throughout this series. Perhaps the only thing that India need to look at is giving Rishabh Pant a run in the middle-order as a specialist batsman when they take Australia on. Considering England and how teams have fared with the white ball over there, I think he could make for a good fit for the World Cup.”

There may be five more T20Is left in this month (the first, against New Zealand, starts on Wednesday). But in all probability, March 2 will be the date that many will be anticipating, the day when India’s World Cup hourglass will be tilted again.

Over to home run.