Mahendra Singh Dhoni rises in latest ICC ODI rankings for batsmen

Published: 04th February 2019 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

DUBAI: After scoring three successive half-centuries in the recently concluded series against Australia, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has moved up three places in the latest ICC rankings for ODI batsmen.

The stumper, who is now at the 17th spot, had scored 51, 55 not out and 87 not out and played a significant role in India's first ever bilateral series win in Australia.

Meanwhile, Kedar Jadhav also vaulted eight places to be at the 35th position in the ODI rankings for batsmen. Moreover, regular India skipper Virat Kohli, who was rested for the last two ODIs against New Zealand, continues to hold the No.1 spot with 887 points.

Rohit Sharma, who stood in as India captain in the absence of Kohli, is at the second place with 854 points while his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan is at the 10th spot with 744 points.

The Indians also dominate the ODI rankings for bowlers as pacer Jasprit Bumrah topped the charts while chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are at the fourth and fifth place respectively.

In the team rankings, India, who outclassed Australia and New Zealand in the 50-over series, moved to second place with 122 points. The Kiwis, who received a 1-4 thrashing by the men in blue, have slipped behind South Africa to fourth place.

