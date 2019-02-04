Sri Lankan batsman Angelo Perera achieves unique first-class feat

By Online Desk

Sri Lankan batsman Angelo Perera emtered the history books after becoming just the second batsman to score two double centuries in a first-class match. The Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) captain achieved this feat in their Super Eights fixture against Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC).

The 28-year-old scored 201 off 203 balls in the first innings before making 231 off 268 balls in the second innings as the game petered out into a draw. As a result, he joined a then 23-year-old Kent batsman Arthur Fagg, who scored 244 and 202* against Essex in Colchester, way back in 1938.

Perera's record-breaking efforts came in a game that saw bat dominate ball ever since Sinhalese Sports Club won the toss and elected to field first. Put in to bat, NCC dug in and courtesy of Perera's double ton posted 444, which ended as the lowest team total in the game.

In response, SSC took a slender lead thanks to Sri Lankan internationals Sandun Weerakkody (189) and Sachithra Senanayake (89). With victory unlikely on a docile SSC pitch, Perera hit his second double ton of the game and entered the record books, against an impressive bowling line-up that features Sri Lankan internationals Dhammika Prasad and Sachithra Senanayake.

Perera's record-breaking exploits might just put him in contention for a return to the national side. Although he has represented Sri Lanka in both ODIs and T20Is, his last international game was in August 2016 against Australia.

Now, his impressive domestic performances and the fact that he even featured for the Sri Lanka A team against Ireland A might prompt the selectors to take another look at the 28-year-old batsman.