Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia T20: KSCA says it can’t follow 10 per cent free tickets rule

The problem may revisit the BCCI and CoA before the series against Australia starting later this month.

Published: 05th February 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Rules dictate 90 per cent of tickets for international matches have to be sold to the public. KSCA officials say they can offer 70 per cent for the Bengaluru T20 on February 27.

Rules dictate 90 per cent of tickets for international matches have to be sold to the public. KSCA officials say they can offer 70 per cent for the Bengaluru T20 on February 27. | EPS

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was around October last year when the Committee of Administrators (CoA) running the BCCI made it a rule that state associations staging international matches can reserve only 10 per cent of tickets as complimentary, with the rest to be sold to the public.

This caused problems ahead of the limited-over series against West Indies, as a match allotted to Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association was taken away after the body expressed its inability to comply with the rule. In Chennai and Kolkata, matches were held only after the CoA allowed certain concessions.

The problem may revisit the BCCI and CoA before the series against Australia starting later this month. With the second T20 set to be held in Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 27, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) feels it is difficult to adhere to the rule.

Demand for tickets in such matches are always high and according to officials, it’s difficult to change what has been the practice for decades. For example, the KSCA distributes tickets among its members, players and affiliated clubs. If they follow the 10 per cent rule, many will not receive tickets.

“It is not possible for us to put up 90 per cent of the tickets for public sale. It is very difficult to manage cricket here with these numbers. How can we deny the cricketers? How can you deny the clubs, who participate in our leagues and tournaments? Then we have to give tickets to the BCCI. I think it can be 70 per cent for the public. That is an approximate figure. There are 334 participating clubs in Karnataka. We have to look after them also,” a senior KSCA functionary told this newspaper on Monday.

“We do not have to inform the COA about it. Whatever the BCCI’s quota, we are giving them. But yes, we will have to inform the public,” said an official.

Like in many other venues in the country, complimentary tickets at Chinnaswamy are not limited to those directly involved with the sport. The KSCA also has to think of VIPs, politicians, government officials and celebrities. Then there are agencies like police, fire brigade etc, who ensure smooth conduct of the match. Top officials from these departments also have to be obliged.

Of the 30 per cent that the KSCA wants to provide the KSCA members, clubs, cricketers etc, not all will be free. Along with complimentary tickets, there will be a number of tickets to be sold at a subsidised rate.

“We cannot reduce the number too much, as we also have to see that local teams and cricketers are not deprived. We have to take care of them as well. Also, not all of them are free tickets. That should be noted when calculating how many tickets are distributed free and how many are sold,” said well-placed sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs Australia India vs Australia T20 India vs Australia T20 tickets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp