India vs Australia T20: KSCA says it can’t follow 10 per cent free tickets rule

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was around October last year when the Committee of Administrators (CoA) running the BCCI made it a rule that state associations staging international matches can reserve only 10 per cent of tickets as complimentary, with the rest to be sold to the public.

This caused problems ahead of the limited-over series against West Indies, as a match allotted to Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association was taken away after the body expressed its inability to comply with the rule. In Chennai and Kolkata, matches were held only after the CoA allowed certain concessions.

The problem may revisit the BCCI and CoA before the series against Australia starting later this month. With the second T20 set to be held in Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 27, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) feels it is difficult to adhere to the rule.

Demand for tickets in such matches are always high and according to officials, it’s difficult to change what has been the practice for decades. For example, the KSCA distributes tickets among its members, players and affiliated clubs. If they follow the 10 per cent rule, many will not receive tickets.

“It is not possible for us to put up 90 per cent of the tickets for public sale. It is very difficult to manage cricket here with these numbers. How can we deny the cricketers? How can you deny the clubs, who participate in our leagues and tournaments? Then we have to give tickets to the BCCI. I think it can be 70 per cent for the public. That is an approximate figure. There are 334 participating clubs in Karnataka. We have to look after them also,” a senior KSCA functionary told this newspaper on Monday.

“We do not have to inform the COA about it. Whatever the BCCI’s quota, we are giving them. But yes, we will have to inform the public,” said an official.

Like in many other venues in the country, complimentary tickets at Chinnaswamy are not limited to those directly involved with the sport. The KSCA also has to think of VIPs, politicians, government officials and celebrities. Then there are agencies like police, fire brigade etc, who ensure smooth conduct of the match. Top officials from these departments also have to be obliged.

Of the 30 per cent that the KSCA wants to provide the KSCA members, clubs, cricketers etc, not all will be free. Along with complimentary tickets, there will be a number of tickets to be sold at a subsidised rate.

“We cannot reduce the number too much, as we also have to see that local teams and cricketers are not deprived. We have to take care of them as well. Also, not all of them are free tickets. That should be noted when calculating how many tickets are distributed free and how many are sold,” said well-placed sources.