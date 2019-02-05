Ranji Trophy final: Saurashtra slip up on second day, but still optimistic

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: This year’s Ranji Trophy final, which is currently underway in Nagpur, has been quite the seesaw battle.On Sunday, Saurashtra had done well to restrict the hosts to 200/7. But Monday saw Vidarbha claw their way back into the game, swelling their total to 312 with the help of an unbeaten 73 from No 8 Akshay Karnewar, who was helped out by fellow lower-order batsman Akshay Wakhare’s 34.

Saurashtra further slumped with the bat on the second day, as Wakhare’s off-breaks (2/42) and Aditya Sarwate’s left-arm orthodox (3/55) accounted for their top half. At stumps, the visitors were perched precariously at 158/5, with their last two specialist batsmen Snell Patel (87 n.o) and Prerak Mankad (16 n.o) in the middle.

“When we batted, we lost a few wickets in quick succession,” remarked Saurashtra batsman Sheldon Jackson. “But Snell is around, and we are hopeful of doing well tomorrow. The first hour on Tuesday will be crucial.”

A lot of Saurashtra’s hopes with the bat were hinged upon Cheteshwar Pujara, especially after his heroics during India’s history-making series win Down Under last month. That apart, he had also starred with an unbeaten 131 during his team’s successful five-wicket chase against Karnataka in the semifinal. He and Jackson — who had also notched up a ton — had put on 214 runs, sealing their spot in the final.

But the two couldn’t replicate that form on Monday. While Sarwate removed the India No 3 for a 11-ball 1, Jackson was made to walk back to the hut by Wakhare for only 9.

Jackson though feels that Saurashtra can bounce back. “Teamwork is very important. Everyone tries to contribute. Our approach is simple: we play according to the situation and as per the team requirement. Plus, we have lot of self-belief. The way we chased down the target in the semifinal gave us confidence. We’ll makes use of that to do well here.”

Jackson also believes that Pujara will still have a role to play in shaping the outcome of this clash. “When he gets going at one end, it is peaceful to bat at the other. From him, I have learnt how to stay calm and be focussed when I’m out there at the crease. He had a big role to play in the century that I got against Karnataka.’’

Jaydev Unadkat has also been a pivotal cog in Saurashtra’s scheme of things this time around. The left-arm seamer’s 38 wickets had been instrumental in propelling the team to the final. Jackson feels that his skipper — whose 3/54 in the first innings also included the prized scalp of Wasim Jaffer — will also have a big role to play in getting Saurashtra past the finishing line. “He is naturally our spearhead. He bowls at a lively paced. He knows how to adapt to different conditions and wickets.”

Brief scores: Vidarbha 312 (Karnewar 73 n.o, Wakhare 34; Unadkat 3/54) vs Saurashtra 158/5 (Snell 87 n.o; Sarwate 3/55).