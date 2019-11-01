Home Sport Cricket

It's not ideal but no one will die: Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo on pollution in Delhi

Delhi has been compared to a gas chamber given its pollution level ever since Diwali. 

Published: 01st November 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh cricketers wearing masks

Bangladesh cricketers wearing masks to protect themselves from air-pollution during a practice session at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A thick layer of smog enveloped the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday as both India and Bangladesh practiced ahead of the 1st T20I scheduled for November 3.

The Air Quality Index hovered around the hazardous mark with the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declaring a public health emergency.

Bangladesh players Al Amin, Abu Hider Rony and the team's spin consultant Daniel Vettori were seen wearing masks during their fielding session this morning. Coach Russell Domingo admitted that the conditions were not ideal for a game of cricket.

ALSO READ | Delhi T20I: Bangladesh players train with masks as air quality drops in national capital

"Of course, the conditions are not ideal. We have to make sure we deal with it as best as possible. We know that a game cannot be rescheduled at such short notice and we are ready to play. We know the Sri Lankans struggled last time and look there's a bit of pollution in Bangladesh as well, so it's a not a massive shock unlike some other countries."

Regarding the effects the players and the support staff have felt so far, he said, "A bit of sore throat and scratchy eyes will be there. It's only three hours — both of play and practice so it's not going to be that difficult. No one is dying."

On Wednesday, batsman Liton Das was also briefly seen wearing a face mask during the fielding drills.

ALSO READ | Shakib Al Hasan episode will affect Bangladesh performance, concedes coach Russell Domingo

When India's batting coach Vikram Rathour's response was sought on the difficult conditions, he said, "You are asking the wrong person. I have played all my cricket in North India (Punjab and Himachal Pradesh). Basically nothing special. There is pollution but a game has been scheduled and we have to play." On Thursday, even stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma had indicated that the weather conditions in the national capital would not pose a problem. India, though, had quite a short practice session.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had already admitted that even though the match will go ahead as scheduled the BCCI would be practical while allotting matches to centres in North India post-Diwali.

The panel mandated by the Supreme Court has also banned the bursting of crackers during the winter season apart from banning construction activity till November 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo pollution in Delhi
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp