It's not ideal but no one will die: Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo on pollution in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A thick layer of smog enveloped the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday as both India and Bangladesh practiced ahead of the 1st T20I scheduled for November 3.

The Air Quality Index hovered around the hazardous mark with the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declaring a public health emergency.

Bangladesh players Al Amin, Abu Hider Rony and the team's spin consultant Daniel Vettori were seen wearing masks during their fielding session this morning. Coach Russell Domingo admitted that the conditions were not ideal for a game of cricket.

"Of course, the conditions are not ideal. We have to make sure we deal with it as best as possible. We know that a game cannot be rescheduled at such short notice and we are ready to play. We know the Sri Lankans struggled last time and look there's a bit of pollution in Bangladesh as well, so it's a not a massive shock unlike some other countries."

Regarding the effects the players and the support staff have felt so far, he said, "A bit of sore throat and scratchy eyes will be there. It's only three hours — both of play and practice so it's not going to be that difficult. No one is dying."

On Wednesday, batsman Liton Das was also briefly seen wearing a face mask during the fielding drills.

When India's batting coach Vikram Rathour's response was sought on the difficult conditions, he said, "You are asking the wrong person. I have played all my cricket in North India (Punjab and Himachal Pradesh). Basically nothing special. There is pollution but a game has been scheduled and we have to play." On Thursday, even stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma had indicated that the weather conditions in the national capital would not pose a problem. India, though, had quite a short practice session.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had already admitted that even though the match will go ahead as scheduled the BCCI would be practical while allotting matches to centres in North India post-Diwali.

The panel mandated by the Supreme Court has also banned the bursting of crackers during the winter season apart from banning construction activity till November 5.