Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh to feel weight of Shakib Al Hasan's absence, concedes coach Russell Domingo

Domingo admitted that Shakib's dual skills, which fetched him more 11,000 runs and over 500 wickets across three formats, will be sorely missed.

Published: 01st November 2019 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh cricket team head coach Russell Domingo (R) and bowling coach Daniel Vettori wearing face masks watch the team during a practice session at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi. (Photo | AFP)

Bangladesh cricket team head coach Russell Domingo (R) and bowling coach Daniel Vettori wearing face masks watch the team during a practice session at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi. (Photo | AFP)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: NEW DELHI: It has been a difficult few days for Bangladesh cricket as the team prepares to take on India in the first T20I in New Delhi on Sunday. A day before their departure, inspirational all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was banned by the ICC for failing to report three corrupt approaches from a suspected Indian bookie.

ALSO READ | Delhi T20I: Bangladesh players train with masks as air quality drops in national capital

Head coach Russell Domingo admitted that it has come as a shock to the dressing room and he fears that performance levels may get affected by this. "He has been a big player for Bangladesh and close friends with a lot of players. It has obviously affected a few players. Obviously he has made a mistake and he is paying the price for it. There's not much we can control. It affects the team's performance but we need to be focussed on the series and build for the T20 World Cup."

The World No 1 ODI all-rounder had been at the top of his game of late and has over 11,000 runs and 550 wickets across three formats. The former South Africa coach is aware of the huge task on his hand in finding an adequate replacement.

"He bats at No 3 and very often ends up opening the bowling as well. If not, he bowls first change and invariably bowls four overs in every game. He is one of our leading batters. We have to decide whether to replace the batsman or the bowler. It is very difficult to replace both, as very few have the same sort of skill-set. So you might find yourself short in some department and strengthened in one department," Domingo explained.

ALSO READ | It's not ideal but no one will die: Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo on pollution in Delhi

With regards to what sort of personnel he is looking at employing to fill the void, Domingo said, "It will depend on conditions. If the pitch is flat, we will have an extra bowler and if the pitch does a little, may be have an extra batsman. It is very difficult to fill Shakib's shoes but those available should try their best to get those numbers."

Domingo has not had too much time to interact with Shakib as it has been a little over a month since his appointment. He does not want to think too far ahead with regards to his reintegration back into the team after his ban. "I haven't had a chance to know him personally but players have great respect for him. One year in cricketing terms is a long time and I haven't thought about it. How Shakib will be integrated in the team has neither crossed my mind nor the players' mind."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Russell Domingo Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh  India vs Bangladesh Delhi T20I
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp