Home Sport Cricket

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals engage in social media banter over David Warner

Warner has been in superb form for the Aussies in the T20 series against Sri Lanka at home, notching up his maiden ton in the first rubber and scoring an unbeaten 60 in the second.

Published: 01st November 2019 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals, for whom Warner's international teammate Steve Smith plays for, retweeted a picture of Aaron Finch and Smith prior to the second T20I with a caption. (Photo | Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals, for whom Warner's international teammate Steve Smith plays for, retweeted a picture of Aaron Finch and Smith prior to the second T20I with a caption. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Indian Premier League franchises Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals engaged in a social media banter around star Australia batsman David Warner who has scored tons of runs for Hyderabad and is their key weapon.

Warner has been in superb form for the Aussies in the T20 series against Sri Lanka at home, notching up his maiden ton in the first rubber and scoring an unbeaten 60 in the second as his team won both games handsomely.

For Hyderabad, Warner has been outstanding since joining them in 2014. In his first season, the southpaw scored 528 runs in 14 innings. The 528 runs that Warner racked up during that season, were the lowest that the former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain scored for the franchise. Since then, his scores read: 562, 848, 641 and 692.

Warner's most telling IPL moment came during the 2016 season where he not only scored 848 runs but also led his team to the title, beating Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The southpaw missed the 2018 season due to the ball-tampering scandal but returned this year to resume normal services by racking up another 600 plus score.

Rajasthan Royals, for whom Warner's international teammate Steve Smith plays for, retweeted a picture of Aaron Finch and Smith prior to the second T20I with a caption- "@stevesmith49: Tell Dave, I need to bat today!"

Hyderabad got back to this, saying," What better than both of them batting together." Replying to Hyderabad, the Royals were tongue in cheek asking whether they were planning to release the southpaw.

In the second T20, Warner and Smith shared an unbroken 117-run-stand and looked at their imperious best.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals David Warner
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp