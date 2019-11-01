Home Sport Cricket

Worried about practice in pink

Set to get first set of balls during T20Is, Indians unsure if they will have time to get used to them before DN Test

Published: 01st November 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh T20I skipper Mahmudullah (L) with Mushfiqur Rahim during a practice session at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. The first India-Bangladesh T20I will be held on Sunday | parveen negi

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as Eden Gardens started its preparation to host the first ever day-night Test in the sub-continent, the Indian team which assembled in New Delhi is still looking for answers. As reported by this newspaper, Virat Kohli & Co were caught off guard with the BCCI’s proposal, as barring a handful of players, none including the captain have played pink-ball cricket.

As the team assembled in New Delhi for the first of three T20Is to take place on Sunday against Bangladesh, there was an air of uncertainty over how their maiden day-night Test experience will go. Key among them is the pink ball manufactured by Sanspareils Greenlands (SG), as it remains untested in any official match. It is understood that the BCCI has told the manufactures to deliver around six dozen at the earliest for the team to get a feel of those as there is hardly any time for a practice match before the second Test.

While at least one set of balls is expected to be handed over to the team during the T20 series, the full consignment will reach them only in Indore, where the first Test match takes place from November 14. Given that the SG pink ball has never been used in any domestic fixture, there is apprehension in the Indian ranks about how it will behave. Their foremost concern is the seam as they fear it won’t last as long as the red one. While batsmen have to get used to the new colour, the challenge for bowlers will be getting used to the seam, especially the spinners.

Even though the idea of using pink Kookabura balls was floated, it was ruled out as ICC playing conditions don’t allow two different balls to be used in a series, forcing the BCCI to go for SG. “The team will get the first set of pink balls in a week and a feedback will be given immediately. If there are issues, they can be dealt with,” sources tracking developments said.

What has made it more challenging for the team management is that with only two players from the Test squad being part of T20 team, the longer version specialists will not get enough time to practice even when the first set of pink balls arrive. As things stand, the Test specialists will reach Indore around November 10 to get accustomed to the pink ball. 

The team is also exploring the possibility of practising under lights at Holkar Stadium. The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association hasn’t been approached of it yet, but that request is likely to be made in a few days.

India have also sought the help of some of the players who featured in the Duleep Trophy when it was played with pink ball. Kookaburra was used in the tournament and it was unpopular among the players as it offered little help to the seamers once it lost shine. Even spinners didn’t enjoy bowling with it.
The bigger concern for India is that they will be asked to play a day-night Test in Adelaide next year, something they are keen to avoid since it comes under the ICC Test Championship and gives Australia an advantage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp