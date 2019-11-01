Worried about practice in pink

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as Eden Gardens started its preparation to host the first ever day-night Test in the sub-continent, the Indian team which assembled in New Delhi is still looking for answers. As reported by this newspaper, Virat Kohli & Co were caught off guard with the BCCI’s proposal, as barring a handful of players, none including the captain have played pink-ball cricket.

As the team assembled in New Delhi for the first of three T20Is to take place on Sunday against Bangladesh, there was an air of uncertainty over how their maiden day-night Test experience will go. Key among them is the pink ball manufactured by Sanspareils Greenlands (SG), as it remains untested in any official match. It is understood that the BCCI has told the manufactures to deliver around six dozen at the earliest for the team to get a feel of those as there is hardly any time for a practice match before the second Test.

While at least one set of balls is expected to be handed over to the team during the T20 series, the full consignment will reach them only in Indore, where the first Test match takes place from November 14. Given that the SG pink ball has never been used in any domestic fixture, there is apprehension in the Indian ranks about how it will behave. Their foremost concern is the seam as they fear it won’t last as long as the red one. While batsmen have to get used to the new colour, the challenge for bowlers will be getting used to the seam, especially the spinners.

Even though the idea of using pink Kookabura balls was floated, it was ruled out as ICC playing conditions don’t allow two different balls to be used in a series, forcing the BCCI to go for SG. “The team will get the first set of pink balls in a week and a feedback will be given immediately. If there are issues, they can be dealt with,” sources tracking developments said.

What has made it more challenging for the team management is that with only two players from the Test squad being part of T20 team, the longer version specialists will not get enough time to practice even when the first set of pink balls arrive. As things stand, the Test specialists will reach Indore around November 10 to get accustomed to the pink ball.

The team is also exploring the possibility of practising under lights at Holkar Stadium. The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association hasn’t been approached of it yet, but that request is likely to be made in a few days.

India have also sought the help of some of the players who featured in the Duleep Trophy when it was played with pink ball. Kookaburra was used in the tournament and it was unpopular among the players as it offered little help to the seamers once it lost shine. Even spinners didn’t enjoy bowling with it.

The bigger concern for India is that they will be asked to play a day-night Test in Adelaide next year, something they are keen to avoid since it comes under the ICC Test Championship and gives Australia an advantage.