Home Sport Cricket

Fit-again Mandhana to be back in action in Windies

The 23-year-old opener underwent rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, and was declared match-fit on Friday.

Published: 02nd November 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Smriti Mandhana

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India’S Smriti Mandhana is set to join the side in West Indies after recovering from her fractured right toe. She will be flying out to the Caribbean from Mumbai on Saturday, and will be available for selection for the third ODI.

The 23-year-old opener underwent rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, and was declared match-fit on Friday. Mandhana had picked up the injury when she was struck by a ball while batting at the nets in Surat, during the recent South Africa series. The India’s T20I vice-captain ended up missing the ODI leg.

Mithali Raj & Co will play three ODIs and five T20Is against West Indies, starting November 1 in Antigua. The ODIs are a part of the Women’s Championship, and India are placed third (16 points from 15 matches).

Mandhana is expected to feature in the third ODI next Wednesday. Though all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar took Mandhana’s place for the ODIs against South Africa, no replacement had been announced when the team left for West Indies 10 days ago.

Coming off an unimpressive T20I series against South Africa — she made 46 in four matches — and a below-par Kia Super League, Mandhana will be keen to get into groove, with the World T20 just fourth months away.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp