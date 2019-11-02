Fit-again Mandhana to be back in action in Windies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India’S Smriti Mandhana is set to join the side in West Indies after recovering from her fractured right toe. She will be flying out to the Caribbean from Mumbai on Saturday, and will be available for selection for the third ODI.

The 23-year-old opener underwent rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, and was declared match-fit on Friday. Mandhana had picked up the injury when she was struck by a ball while batting at the nets in Surat, during the recent South Africa series. The India’s T20I vice-captain ended up missing the ODI leg.

Mithali Raj & Co will play three ODIs and five T20Is against West Indies, starting November 1 in Antigua. The ODIs are a part of the Women’s Championship, and India are placed third (16 points from 15 matches).

Mandhana is expected to feature in the third ODI next Wednesday. Though all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar took Mandhana’s place for the ODIs against South Africa, no replacement had been announced when the team left for West Indies 10 days ago.

Coming off an unimpressive T20I series against South Africa — she made 46 in four matches — and a below-par Kia Super League, Mandhana will be keen to get into groove, with the World T20 just fourth months away.