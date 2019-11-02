India vs Bangladesh: Mask of unconcern to counter pollution in Delhi

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Both India and Bangladesh practised at Feroz Shah Kotla on Friday, two days before the first T20I, even as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital hit hazardous levels.Such was the severity of the issue that Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declared a public-health emergency. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone on to describe the city as a gas chamber. Schools have been asked to remain shut till November 5. The Supreme Court mandated panel has also banned the bursting of crackers during the winter season, apart from stopping construction activity till November 5.

The visitors felt the pinch of this early on. Al-Amin Hossain and Abu Hider Rony, spin consultant Daniel Vettori, batting coach Neil McKenzie and head coach Russell Domingo were all seen sporting face masks while taking part in fielding drills.

Domingo admitted that the conditions were not ideal, but said that they were ready for it as the situation in Bangladesh is also along similar lines. “The conditions are not ideal. We have to make sure we deal with it as best as possible. We know that a game cannot be rescheduled on such short notice. We are ready to play. We know Sri Lanka struggled last time. And look, there’s a bit of pollution in Bangladesh as well. So it’s a not a massive shock, unlike some other countries.”

The head coach was also candid enough to admit that his team’s members have been facing problems since touching down here. “There have been scratchy eyes and sore throats. But no one is dying. It’s only three hours, both of play and practice. So it’s not going to be that difficult. Anything more could have been a problem. But the conditions are same for both teams. We just have to get on with the game.”

Even on Thursday, Bangladesh’s Liton Das was briefly seen wearing a face mask during training. According to forecasts, AQI doesn’t seem like improving any time soon. But with the match scheduled to be played under lights, it is being hoped that the poor air quality will not affect things.

India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour was also asked his opinion, and he downplayed these concerns. “You are asking the wrong person. I’ve played all my cricket in North India (Punjab and Himachal). Basically, nothing special. There is pollution, but a game has been scheduled. We have to play. It’s different for someone sitting on the sidelines.”

On Thursday, even stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma had indicated that the weather conditions in the national capital would not pose a problem. The Indian team, on their part, trained without masks. But they have asked for an optional practice session on Saturday.

Questions will be asked of BCCI and its decision to award an international fixture to Delhi considering the pollution levels after Diwali. In the past, Ranji Trophy matches have had to be cancelled. A Test involving India and Sri Lanka had to be stopped for a brief period. New BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has admitted that the board needs to be practical in the future while allotting matches to North Indian centres post-Diwali.

Rohit cleared to play after thigh injury

Stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma was hit on the thigh during practice. He left the session and did not return. Team doctor Nitin Patel later said that it was not serious, and stated that Rohit will be available for the first T20I.