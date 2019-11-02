Home Sport Cricket

PCB invites Cricket South Africa to send team to Pakistan for T20 series

A reliable source said that the South African board had given a positive reply and in all probability the tour would go ahead next year.

Published: 02nd November 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

South Africa

South Africa cricket team (File | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited Cricket South Africa (CSA) to send its national team for a T20 series in Pakistan next March, according to chief executive officer Wasim Khan.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Khan said that they had also got positive signs from the Sri Lankan board that it would send a full-strength side to play two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi in December.

"The gates to international cricket returning properly to Pakistan are open and there is no doubt that the recent tour by the Sri Lankan team to play the T20 and ODI series has helped us a lot," he said.

He said the Sri Lankan board would confirm the tour in a week's time.

The PCB official said that talks were going on with Cricket South Africa to send their team for a T20 series.

"We are hopeful they will come in late March as the series will also help both teams prepare for the World T20 Championship in October," he said.

A reliable source said that the South African board had given a positive reply and in all probability the tour would go ahead next year.

Khan said it was a good sign that presently the Bangladesh women's team and their under-16 team were in Pakistan playing bilateral series and hoped this would also lead to the Bangladesh board sending its senior team for a Test and T20 series early next year.

Meanwhile, the PCB has agreed to host its series of three T20 and three ODI matches against the England women's team in Malaysia in December.

The itinerary for the series is set to be announced in a few days time.

Apparently, the England cricket board (ECB) requested the PCB to schedule the women's series at a neutral venue and both boards agreed on Malaysia where Pakistan had also hosted Australia.

But before the series against England, Pakistan is waiting for a response from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over whether they will be hosting the Pakistan women's team as part of the ICC women's league matches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cricket South Africa Pakistan Cricket Board Wasim Khan PCB Pakistan vs South Africa
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp