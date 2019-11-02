Home Sport Cricket

Shankar, Nag shine as TN beat Jammu & Kashmir

D Gowri Shankar’s 57 and Trilok Nag’s 3/20 helped Tamil Nadu beat Jammu and Kashmir by three wickets in a BCCI men’s U-23 one dayer in Mysuru on Friday.

Published: 02nd November 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

P Vignesh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: D Gowri Shankar’s 57 and Trilok Nag’s 3/20 helped Tamil Nadu beat Jammu and Kashmir by three wickets in a BCCI men’s U-23 one dayer in Mysuru on Friday.
Brief scores: J&K 172 in 39.1 ovs (Henan Nazir 87; H Trilok Nag 3/20) lost to Tamil Nadu 177/7 in 41 ovs (D Gowrishankar 57).

Vignesh takes fifer
Left-arm spinner P Vignesh’s 5/60 saw Tamil Nadu restrict Kerala to 203/8 in 83 overs on the second day of their Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 clash, in Wayanad. Abhishek Nair made 96 for the hosts. This is Vignesh’s second fifer in the tournament. First day’s play was washed out.
Brief scores: Kerala 203/8 in 83 ovs (Abhishek Nair 96; P Vignesh 5/60) vs TN.

World chess medallist feted
Fourteen-year-old Woman International Master Rakshitta Ravi (Velammal School), who recently won bronze at World Youth Chess Championship, was felicitated at Velammal Vidyalaya (Ayanambakkam). A 3d portrait was gifted to her, and a documentary highlighting her successful journey was screened.

Chennai Marathon in January
The eighth edition of Skechers Performance Chennai Marathon, organised by Chennai Runners, will be held on January 5, 2020. The organisers expect over 25,000 participants, including national and international athletes, and big names from the corporate sector.
The marathon will comprise four events for men and women. A full marathon (42.195km) will be the flagship race. The other events will be perfect 20-miler (32.186km), half-marathon (21.097km) and 10km run.
The flagship race of the event will be run on a Tamil Nadu Athletics Association certified course. The prize money for the event is ` 25 lakh. More information can be found on www.chennairunners.com. For details, contact: 9381010200, 9840485558.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp