Exciting 'night' life for Indian cricket team

N“o force on earth can stop an idea whose time has come.” In 1991, then finance minister Manmohan Singh had used these words by Victor Hugo to unveil the Indian economy to the world. In 2019, new BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hasn’t done any of that. But by finally hosting a day-night Test, he’s sent a message across.

Ganguly the batsman was all about timing. Ganguly the president too seems captivated by it. Just days after he had taken charge, Virat Kohli, in Ranchi at that time, made a rallying call to preserve the health of Test cricket.

After taking his side to a record consecutive 11 series wins at home, The India skipper threw light upon an emerging pattern at many of India’s non-traditional cricket centres. They had become invincible at home, but attendance levels at venues like Mohali, Nagpur, Visakhapatnam, Pune Rajkot, Hyderabad and Ranchi were dwindling.

Kohli’s suggestion to BCCI was to zero in on five permanent venues for India’s home calendar. No names were taken. But if you follow Test cricket, you know which places these are. The idea is a debatable one; it’s judgmental to say that crowds in Mumbai or Chennai will give Tests a better reception than those in Tier II cities.

Kohli’s timing, in this context, couldn’t have been more perfect. There was a new look BCCI headed by a former India captain. He knew a call like this would get traction across media and the custodians of cricket. But Kohli wouldn’t have anticipated the chain of events this would set in motion. The next week, Ganguly came up with a proposal that the team couldn’t refuse: “Play a day-night Test against Bangladesh next month, and see how it goes”.It was last thing that this Indian team would have hoped for. They have their reasons, but more on that later.

Soon after taking charge as BCCI president in May 2016, Anurag Thakur, who’d seen day-night Tests become an instant success in Australia the previous year — asked the cricket-operations vertical to explore similar avenues.Among those involved were the late MV Sridhar (then general manager of cricket operations) and Ratnakar Shetty (head of game development). That year also happened to be the one in which BCCI included Indore, Visakhapatnam, Pune, Ranchi and Dharamsala as Test venues.

Before the domestic season began, the Ganguly-helmed technical committee recommended that Duleep Trophy be a day-night affair with pink balls. SG, the makers of balls for the longer format in India, had still not ventured into this territory. Kookaburra were told send pink balls for the tournament, which saw the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik and Harbhajan Singh feature.

With Noida warming up to the concept with good turnouts, Ganguly — also the Cricket Association of Bengal president then — was keen on converting the second Test of New Zealand’s tour of India at Eden Gardens into a day-night affair. However the idea — like now — wasn’t received well by the Indian team. They had little experience with the pink ball.

“Anurag was keen on this because we weren’t getting enough numbers for Tests,” says Shetty. “They weren’t getting much attraction, even in traditional venues.”

“The pink-ball concept was already a hit in Australia. When we tried it during Duleep Trophy in Noida, it attracted fans. In the prevailing context, you can’t ask an average citizen to take five days off from work and watch a Test. It will leave a huge hole in his pocket. So why not play the match as per his timings? Most of the traditional venues are in major cities. The concept of watching a few hours of Tests after work was an idea which we thought would be received well.”

The idea seemed interesting for many. But there were still apprehensions in the Indian team. With none making any serious efforts to convince Kohli & Co, BCCI scrapped the pink-ball format from Duleep Trophy before this season.

Almost a decade after taking everyone by storm through World Series Cricket — which changed the way ODIs were played — the custodians of Australian cricket shifted their focus to the longest format in the late ‘80s.In trial matches, white, orange, yellow and red balls were used. In 1994, three Sheffield Shield matches were played under lights, using yellow balls. Yellow soon gave way to orange, since visibility on white Australian pitches was seen as a hindrance.

By 2008, Cricket Australia (CA) started working on the concept of day-night Tests. In 2015, Adelaide hosted the first one. Australia took on New Zealand. The designated colour was pink; it didn’t seem to lose sheen as compared to its orange and yellow cousins.Since then, CA has made Tests at Adelaide Oval a day-night fixture, with India being the lone visiting team Down Under to not feature in one.

This leads to a pertinent question: why are India not excited by this concept? For starters, unfamiliarity is a reason; barring a handful, none have experience with the pink ball under lights.Under CoA, BCCI did try to sell them the idea. But they refused outright. They felt teams like Australia and England got more advantage in their own conditions. They saw the final session of play as a huge challenge if they happened to be batting; the pink ball tends to swing more under lights.

“It is usually the period where set batsmen go after bowlers after the openers have done the hard work,” explains an India player. “But in day-night Tests, it’s the opposite. After being in a position of strength, you will suddenly find yourself vulnerable. This happens in Australia and England, but the same hasn’t happened in India. Even spinners haven’t enjoyed much success with the pink ball.”But with all the talk of dwindling interest for Tests, Adelaide’s turnouts have increased through day-nighters. It is no wonder then that Ganguly believes that the audience and day-night Tests will form a symbiotic relationship.

Traditional centres have crowded calendars, thanks to IPL. Though the cost of watching an IPL game at a stadium is more expensive than that for Tests, fans don’t think twice. And, market analysts attribute that willing to spend to the timing of the games. While there have been calls to start IPL matches at 7pm, many franchises opposed it. They believe that 8pm starts will get them a better footfall.

“Cricket is ultimately made for the audience. Without them, the game will only suffer,” observes Shetty. “I don’t know why the concept of pink ball was shut this season, but it was attracting good turnouts thanks to the timing.”When day-night ODIs came in, many had reservations about them. But other than in England and the Caribbean, it is hard to see day matches nowadays. It is an evolving concept. I’m sure Ganguly will spend more time to improve the health of Test cricket.”

The pink ball has definitely not found liking among the Indian team. While a busy international calendar resulted in only a few top players going up against the pink ball in Duleep Trophy, the feedback they heard from them wasn’t encouraging either.In Indian conditions — where pitches were generally flat — the pink Kookaburra ball didn’t ensure a level playing field between bat and ball. Faiz Fazal, who has played the Duleep Trophy with the pink ball, answers these questions.

How are bowlers affected?

After eight, nine overs, there isn’t much of help for pacers on our wickets. Wrist-spinners were the ones who picked up wickets. Since Kookaburra has a black seam, it gets scruffed soon. Most batsmen use the seam to pick the ball. But when it isn’t visible, wrist-spinners are hard to read. Unless the pitch takes turn, finger-spinners don’t get any purchase.

The batsmen?

You take some time to get used to the pink ball. Once that is done, there is no problem in spotting it. But the problem, even with the new ball, is that it’s difficult to spot the shinier side. Most batsmen usually rely on that to anticipate movement. But the pink ball doesn’t offer such help. So you need to get it in your head, forget that aspect and play.

How does it affect tactics?

Since matches started at noon, I as a captain relied on spinners till twilight after an initial burst of pacers with the new ball. The period when natural light gives way to artificial is different because that’s when pacers will be effective, because of light and the breeze.

Under lights, the ball swings. So spinners have little to offer then; not to mention dew and other factors. So teams have to wary of their usual patterns. This is slightly different.

On November 22, Eden Gardens will sport a majestic look. It exists for occasions like these; ones during which the city’s cricket romantics will fill the gallery. To see Bangladesh play this historic Test, many may cross the border.

But, then there is the quintessential question: for a format that is trying to be more spectator-friendly, do the custodians take enough care of those who turn up?

If one goes by Indian venues, the answer to this is a big no. “Day-night Tests or not, the need is to be make the viewing experience better. We have to remember that bringing in school children will help Tests thrive. They are the future,” remarks Shetty.

“We have to find ways to ensure that they enjoy the spectacle. If we give out packaged food and water bottles, put in place a drop facility and provide them tickets, they will turn up. BCCI has started this. If the state units realise it and work on this, then everything will fall into place.”

Seam

Red ball has a more pronounced seam. It moves off the pitch and helps bowlers grip better.

Pink ball has a less pronounced seam. It doesn't aid deviation off the wicket and doesn't let bowlers hold it the way they like.

Colour

Red ball retains colour for longer. Viewing it doesn’t become a problem even when it gets older.

Pink ball loses colour quicker. It becomes difficult to pick against the background when it gets older.

Polish

Red ball has a thinner coat of lacquer on it, which doesn’t come in the way of swing.

Pink ball has a thicker paint, which reduces the amount of swing.

Pink-ball prerequisites

To help the ball retain shine, pitches need to have 5-7 mm of grass. This makes it tougher for batsmen.

Also, the outfield has to be lush, which is the case with most Indian venues these days.