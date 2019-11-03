Home Sport Cricket

Rohit Sharma all set to surpass MS Dhoni in Delhi T20I

Published: 03rd November 2019

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma and former skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | AP and PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma is on the verge of achieveing another feat on Sunday when he leads the Men in Blue in the first contest of the three-match T20I rubber at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as the star opener will become the most-capped Indian T20I player after M.S. Dhoni.

Rohit has played 98 T20Is since making his debut at the World T20 in 2007 and will go past Dhoni's tally of 98 T20Is for India.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai batsman will move to the third place on the list of players with most T20I appearances after Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (111) and Shahid Afridi (99).

Meanwhile on Sunday, Rohit could also break Virat Kohli's record for most runs scored in T20I cricket. Rohit is currently seven runs behind Kohli's tally. While the stand-in captain averages just above 30 in T20Is, Kohli is well ahead 2,450 runs.

Rohit had earlier captained India to the Asia Cup victory last year when Kohli was rested.

Speaking on the eve of the match on Saturday, Rohit told reporters: "My job as a captain is very simple -- I just want to take the team forward from where Virat has left the team.

"What I have done at the limited opportunities that I have got is to maintain what Virat has done previously with the team. I am just trying to carry that forward."

