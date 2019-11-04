Andhra loses to Karnataka in Senior Women T20 Super League

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Senior Women’s cricket team lost to Karnataka by nine wickets, while Baroda and Bengal won against their opponents in Senior Women T20 Super League cum knock out matches held at Dr Gokaraju Laila Gangaraju ACA Cricket Complex on Sunday.

In a press release issued here, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) secretary V Durga Prasad said that Andhra lost to Karnataka by nine wickets, Baroda won by four wickets against Jharkhand and Bengal won by 31 runs against Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, Andhra will take on UP and Jharkhand will play against Himachal Pradesh at Devineni Venkataramana Praneetha ground.