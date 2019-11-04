Home Sport Cricket

Chris Gayle lashes out at Emirates airline for refusing to let him board flight

West Indies is slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Afghanistan, starting November 6.

Published: 04th November 2019 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 10:07 PM

Chris Gayle. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BARBADOS: West Indies' star batsman Chris Gayle on Monday lashed out at a leading airline company for not allowing him to board a flight for which he had a confirmed ticket.

Gayle also wrote on social media that he had a business class ticket but was asked to travel in economy.

"So disappointed @emirates, I have a confirmed flight and they gonna tell me that they are overbooked. Not only that, @emirates want me to travel economy when it's a business class ticket - so now I have to travel on a later flight! Just ridiculous @emirates !Bad experience," Gayle tweeted.

The 40-year-old dashing southpaw, widely called 'The Universe Boss', last played for the Windies in an ODI in August this year. He smashed 72 off 42 balls at a strike rate of 175.60.

ALSO READ | Chris Gayle ends retirement rumours, says still with West Indies cricket

Gayle is West Indies' leading run-getter in ODIs with 10,480 runs from 301 matches. West Indies is slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Afghanistan, starting November 6.

Comments

