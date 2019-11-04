Rishabh Pant again finds himself getting wrong at reviews, gets trolled

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Young India stumper Rishabh Pant had a forgettable day as India not only lost by seven wickets against Bangladesh in the first T20I affair of the three-match rubber here but he was also involved in couple of wrong decisions in the match.

Firstly, poor running between the wickets by Pant costed the wicket of opener Shikhar Dhawan and secondly, India lost a review at a crucial point because Pant believed there was an edge however, there wasn't any.

In the 10th over of Bangladesh's innings, Pant convinced stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma to go for a DRS for the crucial wicket of Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar but it turned out to be a wrong call. The review showed a flat line as ball went past the bat.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who remained unbeaten on 60 and guided his side to a maiden T20I victory over the Men in Blue, missed a delivery and was struck before the leg-stump. Rohit should have gone for a review however, he didn't.

Pant was also trolled for his poor calls as a user tweeted: "Seems #RishabhPant's selection was through EVM."

"When you have a player like Sanju Samson, Suryakumar yadav and Shubhaman Gill on a bench, why you only go for #RishabhPant #IndvsBan," another person wrote.

"So the villain is Rishabh Pant. I don't know what is the hidden talent he has that only revealed in before selectors and not on ground?#IndvsBan," a user tweeted.

After the loss, Rohit accepted that the review was a mistake and said after the match: "The reviews were a mistake from our side, not to talk about it at least, and the first ball he played on the back foot, we thought it was going down leg, and the next one on the front foot, but we forgot how short he is! We weren't up to the mark on the field, but batting-wise I think we put up a competitive score."