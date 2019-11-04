Home Sport Cricket

Sourav Ganguly thanks India, Bangladesh for playing cricket under 'tough' conditions in Delhi

Air pollution levels in the national capital escalated to hazardous and visibility dropped significantly as a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of the city on Sunday morning.

Published: 04th November 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday thanked both India and Bangladesh cricket teams for playing the first T20I game in Delhi, which is facing challenging weather condition.

Despite high levels of pollution in the national capital, both the cricket teams played the match and the visitors turned out in large numbers to witness a massive seven-wicket victory over India after successfully chasing down the target of 148 runs.

Taking to Twitter, Ganguly said, "Thank u to both the teams to play this game @ImRo45 @BCBtigers under tuff conditions .. well done Bangladesh .."

Bangladesh managed to pull off a big victory because of Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten knock of 60 runs. Also, this was their first victory over India in the shortest format of the game.

With this victory, Bangladesh has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The second T20I between both teams will be played on November 7.

