Ravichandran Ashwin all set to join Delhi Capitals, KXIP likely to get two players in trade-off

Ashwin, who had captained the KXIP for two seasons without much success, was supposed to join Delhi Capitals.

Published: 05th November 2019 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 11:17 PM

Ravichandran Ashwin. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to join Delhi Capitals in a trade off with Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League in 2020.

Ashwin, who had captained the KXIP for two seasons without much success, was supposed to join Delhi Capitals earlier but once Anil Kumble came on board, it was learnt that KXIP weren't ready to release their senior bowler.

"Yes, Ashwin is joining Delhi Capitals. The deal had earlier fell through as KXIP didn't get the two DC players that they wanted in a trade-off with Ashwin. Now they are getting those two players and it's 99 percent done," a senior BCCI official, privy to IPL trade-offs, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

However, it couldn't be confirmed as to which two players Delhi will be trading.

