Home Sport Cricket

Talks of 'Power Player' before IPL governing council meeting

The governing council will chalk out strategies for successfully organising the 13th edition of cash-rich IPL.

Published: 05th November 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Former India cricketer Brijesh Patel

Former India cricketer Brijesh Patel (Photo | V Pushkar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IN its first meeting since the new BCCI Apex Council came into existence on October 23, the IPL governing council on Tuesday will discuss the roadmap for next year’s tournament.

The meeting will be chaired by former India cricketer Brijesh Patel and also see two others in attendance: Khairul Jamal Majumdar and Surinder Khanna. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is unlikely to attend the meeting. 

With the IPL auction for next season scheduled in Kolkata in December, the governing council will chalk out strategies for successfully organising the 13th edition of the cash-rich league.

It was also reported that BCCI plans to stretch the tournament slightly in the next edition, and the same is likely to be discussed in the meeting. Given the new plan, the tournament will be held almost completely across April and May.

“It’s the first meeting, so the basic aim is to discuss future strategies. The auction is scheduled in Kolkata next month. It’s better to start the process right now so that every plan is executed to the perfection,” said a source privy to the development.

‘Not aware of development’ 

Though talks have been doing the rounds for the introduction of player substitution from the next edition, an IPL governing council member said that he was not aware of this. “I too have heard about it but I can say that I am not aware of it at the moment. Let’s see what happens in the meeting,” he told this daily. 

As per reports, the Power Player is a unique concept wherein teams will not announce their respective playing XI ahead of a match. Instead, a 15-strong squad will be announced. A player can be substituted either at the fall of a wicket or at the end of an over. However, the fate of this will only be decided by the BCCI president.

A franchise owner also told this daily that the concept has not been discussed with the teams. “Usually, the franchises are taken into confidence before introducing a new concept in the tournament. We haven’t been informed about it yet.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL governing council IPL IPL governing council meeting Indian Premier League
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp