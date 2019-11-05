Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli celebrates 31st birthday with 'soulmate' Anushka Sharma

Earlier in the day, Kohli wrote a note to his younger self which he shared on the micro-blogging site.

Published: 05th November 2019 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma. (Photo | Twitter)

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India skipper Virat Kohli, who is celebrating his 31st birthday, is feeling blessed to be visiting divines places with his soulmate, wife Anushka Sharma.

Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart."

Earlier in the day, Kohli wrote a note to his younger self which he shared on the micro-blogging site.

"Hi Chiku, First of all, a very birthday! I am sure you have a lot of questions for me about your future. I am sorry but I am not going to answer too many of them. Because not knowing what is in store makes every surprise sweet, every challenge thrilling and every disappointment an opportunity to learn. You don't realise it today but it's more about the journey than the destination. And the journey is SUPER!" the note read.

"What I will tell you is that life has big things in store for you Virat. But you need to be ready for each and every opportunity that comes your way. Grab it when it comes. And never take what you have for granted. You will fail. Everyone does. Just promise yourself that you'll never forget to rise. And if at first you don't, try again," it added.

Kohli, who is widely hailed as the run-machine, has many records under his belt. In 82 Test matches, he has 7,066 runs studded with 26 centuries and 22 half-centuries. In 239 ODIs, he scored 11,520 runs and counting with an average of 60.31.

In the shortest format of the game, he played 72 games in which he amassed 2,450 runs at an average of 50.00 with the help of 22 fifties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma birthday
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp