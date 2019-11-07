Home Sport Cricket

Faf Du Plessis hopes Mzansi Super League stint will get him T20 World Cup call

Brilliant performances by players like Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, in the last edition of the league, resulted in their being picked for South Africa's 2019 World Cup squad.

South African captain Faf du Plessis

South African captain Faf du Plessis (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CAPE TOWN: South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis believes that his stint in the upcoming edition of Mzansi Super League (MSL) will help him in making a comeback to the T20 side for the ICC T20 World Cup next year.

Du Plessis did not feature in the recently concluded T20 series in India but he expects to make it to the T20 World Cup. "For the fringe players it is an opportunity to say, pick me, I am smashing down the door. "Because the standard (of the MSL) is so good," sport24.co.za quoted Du Plessis as saying.

Brilliant performances by players like Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, in the last edition of the league, resulted in their being picked for South Africa's 2019 World Cup squad. "In some cases, it worked positively for players but in others it worked negatively. Guys who were in form and then didn't perform in the Mzansi missed out on the World Cup," said Du Plessis

The second edition of the MSL will start from November 8.

