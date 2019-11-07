Fixture schedule for series three of Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 announced

By ANI

DUBAI: The schedule for the third series of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 was announced here on Thursday. The tournament is to be played in the United Arab Emirates next month.

The showpiece event will see the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and ICC Academy Oval 1, Dubai, host six One-Day Internationals between UAE, Scotland, and the USA over eight days between 8 and 15 December 2019.

Scotland and USA have won three of their first four League 2 matches leaving them both on six points in the standings. The UAE is set to make its debut in the event. The teams will play four ODIs each during the series with a maximum of eight points available to each team.

Match Schedule:

8 December: UAE v USA (Sharjah Cricket Stadium)

9 December: USA v Scotland (Sharjah Cricket Stadium)

11 December: UAE v Scotland (Sharjah Cricket Stadium)

12 December: UAE v USA (ICC Academy Oval 1)

14 December: USA v Scotland (ICC Academy Oval 1)

15 December: UAE v Scotland (ICC Academy Oval 1)