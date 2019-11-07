Home Sport Cricket

Fixture schedule for series three of Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 announced

The teams that will play are UAE, USA and Scotland from 8th December to 15th December.

Published: 07th November 2019 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

ICC Academy Oval 1

ICC Academy Oval 1

By ANI

DUBAI: The schedule for the third series of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 was announced here on Thursday. The tournament is to be played in the United Arab Emirates next month.

The showpiece event will see the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and ICC Academy Oval 1, Dubai, host six One-Day Internationals between UAE, Scotland, and the USA over eight days between 8 and 15 December 2019.

Scotland and USA have won three of their first four League 2 matches leaving them both on six points in the standings. The UAE is set to make its debut in the event. The teams will play four ODIs each during the series with a maximum of eight points available to each team.

Match Schedule:

8 December: UAE v USA (Sharjah Cricket Stadium)

9 December: USA v Scotland (Sharjah Cricket Stadium)

11 December: UAE v Scotland (Sharjah Cricket Stadium)

12 December: UAE v USA (ICC Academy Oval 1)

14 December: USA v Scotland (ICC Academy Oval 1)

15 December: UAE v Scotland (ICC Academy Oval 1)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharjah Cricket Stadium ICC Academy Oval 1 ICC World Cup League 2 ICC World Cup qualifiers
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp