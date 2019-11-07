Home Sport Cricket

Just wanted to stay still and tonk the ball, says Rohit Sharma

he skipper was all praise for his spinners Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal, who put brakes on Bangladesh restricting them to 153 for 6 on a placid Rajkot track.he skipper was all praise for his

Published: 07th November 2019 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

India's captain Rohit Sharma prepares to play a shot. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

RAJKOT: Rohit Sharma knew that the conditions were "perfect" for batting in his 100th T20 International and all he had to do was to 'stay still and tonk the ball".

Cyclone 'Maha' threat was looming large on Rajkot but it was Indian cricket's 'Hit-Man', who struck like tornado during his 85 off 43 balls as India levelled the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh with a eight-wicket victory in the second game.

"All these years, I've just tried to do my best with the bat in hand. I knew conditions were perfect. So all I wanted to do was stay still and "tonk" the ball. The year 2019 has been very good so far. Just want to finish it off on a good note," said the stand-in captain, who was also adjudged 'Man of the Match'.

"I knew that Rajkot is a good track and it will be difficult for the bowlers in the second innings. We took advantage of that and had a great powerplay. After that, it was all about going on."

However, the skipper was all praise for his spinners Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal, who put brakes on Bangladesh restricting them to 153 for 6 on a placid Rajkot track.

"Both Washington and Chahal understand their bowling really well. More importantly, they analyse and have conversations on where they can improve. Chahal has bowled in difficult situations and has somehow brought the team to the top," said Rohit.

"It's given him confidence. Washington has been our new-ball bowler, but today, I wanted to keep his three overs at the back. I'm an emotional guy. We were sloppy in the field, have to accept that. But focus is always on getting the job done," he said.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah admitted that his team was 25-30 runs short of an ideal total.

"It was a very good wicket, but we were 25-30 runs short. Having said that, credit goes to Rohit and Shikhar, how they started. The momentum went their way. We need to assess the conditions when we go to Nagpur. We needed to be a bit more positive."

India's bowling hero Chahal felt that there was something in it for the spinners during the first half.

"When I bowled my first ball, I realised that it's spinning. You have to vary your pace here," said Chahal.

During his time away from the Indian team, Chahal was practising with the wet ball to counter the dew factor.

WATCH | 'Immature' Rishabh Pant commits wicketkeeping blunder against Bangladesh

"When I was not part of the India team, I was practising with the wet ball, so dew didn't affect me. My bowling depends on what I think the batsman is trying to do. Depending on that I bowl the top spinner, googly or slider," the wiry leg-break bowler said.

Chahal said that Rishabh Pant's faulty collection ahead of the stumps in his bid to dismiss Liton Das was part and parcel of the game.

While Liton was out by a mile, the umpire adjudged it as 'no ball'.

"We are team players, even I drop catches sometimes. No one wants to miss a catch or stumping, so no hard feelings with Pant. Just hard luck. Bowling in the death or powerplay gives you more confidence."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Sharma India vs bangladesh Rajkot T20 Series
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp