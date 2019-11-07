Home Sport Cricket

Maiden day-night Test ticket demand soars online

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said he is also trying to bring Sachin Tendulkar as part of the Indian team which took on Bangladesh for the first time in 2000.

Published: 07th November 2019 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

Eden gardens, D/N test

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

By IANS

KOLKATA: The euphoria around India's first-ever day-night test match is soaring with online tickets released till now for the first three days sold out in two days, a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) statement said on Wednesday.

"30% of the online saleable tickets for the first three days (5,905 tickets) have been sold out while over 3,500 tickets for the fourth day of the second test between India and Bangladesh to be played at Eden Gardens from 22-26 November are sold," CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.

"With the help of Global Cancer Trust around 20 Breast cancer survivors will be present on the first day of the match and will be greeted by CAB. Cancer Patients will have the chance to play at the Eden Gardens on the third day," he added.

CAB has mega plans to make the occasion special with a clutch of stars from other sports set to grace the Test along with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who has given her consent to come on Day 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been sent an invite. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also scheduled to be present.

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand and tennis star Sania Mirza will also be present along with World badminton champion P.V. Sindhu, six-time World champion boxer Mary Kom and India's only Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, whom the CAB plans to felicitate. Tennis great Leander Paes and badminton national coach Pullela Gopichand have also been invited.

ALSO READ | Dileep Vengsarkar hails day night Tests, says fans will lap it up

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said he is also trying to bring Sachin Tendulkar as part of the Indian team which took on Bangladesh for the first time in 2000. Bangladesh players from that team will also be there.

All former captains of the Indian team are to be invited for the first two days of the Test match and will be asked to share their favourite moments from India's Test history.

The CAB are also planning a charity match for HIV-positive children during the 40-minute supper break on the first day of the pink-ball Test.

The first day could see a helicopter revolving around the Eden Gardens from which a skydiver will come flying on to the ground with the trophy in his hand.

Pink colours might also be showered from the sky.

The tickets for the match will also have a pink tinge for India's first ever day/night Test.

