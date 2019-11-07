Neutral venue stirs up selection pot

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Usually, India’s leading men’s tennis players and the All India Tennis Association (AITA) make the news for the wrong reasons when it’s an Olympic year. This time, however, they have decided to make their presence felt a few months early. International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) decision to shift the Asia-Oceania Group I Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan to a neutral venue has provided the perfect backdrop for the latest tussle.

Mahesh Bhupathi has questioned

AITA’s decision to appoint new

captain

Before going further, here’s a list of all the things that have happened in the last three, four days. AITA appointed a new captain. ITF changed the venue. The Indian body said

they will select from only the pool of players who made themselves available.

The latest in this sorry saga is Mahesh Bhupathi venting his anger on Twitter, as he allegedly wasn’t informed by AITA about their decision to name a new captain. “To everyone so concerned for my thoughts and comments, all I know is from a phone call with Mr (Hironmoy) Chatterjee (AITA general secretary) on Monday where I was told that Rohit (Rajpal, India’s DC captain for the tie alone) is replacing me as captain because I wasn’t comfortable going to Pakistan (love the country been there before — not this time),” he tweeted on Wednesday.

“I have not heard from the AITA since Monday or after the ITF addressed the players’ concerns on venue and approved a neutral location — so I am available and believe I am still captain unless I hear otherwise. Glad to “comment” when I know what I know.”

Meanwhile, AITA is mulling considering every player who has made themselves available for selection. Even the ones like Rohan Bopanna who,

like Bhupathi, questioned AITA on Twitter.

“All the players who have made themselves available for the tie will be considered for selection purposes,” Chatterjee told this newspaper. “We have taken this decision in the interest of the nation.”

It’s likely that the touring party will be announced on November 9 or 10. They will need those days as they can firm up their squad only after Pakistan Tennis Federation announces its choice of neutral venue. “We need a few more days because if Pakistan choose a clay court venue, then our choices will reflect that,” said team manager Sunder Iyer.

If AITA decides to go with the “first” team, it raises the prospect of Bopanna and Leander Paes playing together in a Davis Cup rubber for the first time since a tie against China last April. In fact, it was there that Paes got his landmark 43rd win, a Davis record for a doubles player. While Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Divij Sharan are out of the tie no matter what happens, this also means that Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sasi Kumar Mukund and Sumit Nagal might all get a look-in.

It’s fair: Kadhe

Meanwhile, Arjun Kadhe, one of the players who made themselves available for the tie last month, said he will have no problems if AITA decide to pick new players.

“That was when the tie was going to be played in Pakistan. I made myself available because it would have been a great opportunity for me to play for India. In that sense, it was a no-brainer for me. Now that the tie has been moved to a neutral venue, I think it will be fair if AITA decide to consider those names as well. I might have to wait for my turn now. Whichever team goes, they will do a great job.”