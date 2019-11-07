Home Sport Cricket

Sourav Ganguly eradicated factionalism and regionalism from Indian cricket: Dilip Doshi

Doshi, who scalped 114 Test wickets from 33 Tests after making his debut at the age of 32, lamented the decline of spin bowling art in modern cricket and held T20 format responsible for it.

Published: 07th November 2019 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi on Thursday credited former captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly for eradicating factionalism and regionalism from Indian cricket.

"I must tell during our days you could have played for India only if you are a North Indian from North India or Maharashtrian from Mumbai or from South. One can never think of a cricketer playing in Indian team from Eastern states like Bihar," 71-year-old Doshi said during the Book launch of 'Wizards - The Story of Indian Spin Bowling'.

The book is authored by Anindya Dutta.

"The first Indian to bring oneness and Indianness in Indian cricket is Sourav. Tiger (Pataudi) was also there but Sourav stood out," he said.

Doshi, who scalped 114 Test wickets from 33 Tests after making his debut at the age of 32, lamented the decline of spin bowling art in modern cricket and held T20 format responsible for it.

"Nowadays very few spinners are making the effort to spin the ball. There are plenty of slow bowlers but not orthodox spinners," he said.

"The extraordinary advent of T20 format has created a fear among spinners. Spinners fear to flight the ball but a real spinner is who has the courage to give flight. To add to it smaller grounds and bigger and heavier bats are also reasons behind spinners decline."

Doshi called on the custodians of the game to bring some regulations which would give a new life to the art of spin bowling.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly will lead BCCI 'flawlessly' like he led India: Harbhajan Singh

"Some regulations have to be introduced whether it is increasing the size of the boundaries or decreasing the size of bats. It is unfair for spinners. The administrators really need to look into these issues," Doshi said.

Former India batsman Abbas Ali Baig agreed with Doshi.

"Nowadays we see spinners open the bowling in shorter versions which according to me is foolish," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dilip Doshi BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Indian Cricket
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp