Home Sport Cricket

This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow

Sher Khan, who is 8 feet and two-inch tall, visited several hotels in search of a place to stay but no hotel allegedly agreed to rent him a room courtesy to his height.

Published: 07th November 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)

Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: His eight feet tall stature has always made heads turn but for Sher Khan there has been a number of problems in the Uttar Pradesh capital here ever since he arrived to watch the ODI cricket series between Afghanistan and West Indies.

Sher Khan, who stands at eight feet two inches, has not found a suitable accommodation for himself in the state capital.

Majority of the hotels did not give him a room to stay and some even indicated that they found him 'suspicious'.

Sher Khan finally approached the Naka Police station where the police, after verifying his credentials, took him to Hotel Rajdhani on Tuesday night.

Khan told the hotel staff that he found the room 'uncomfortable'. The bed was short and he slept with his legs hanging out, the washroom was 'inconvenient' and so were the chairs.

As soon as the news of the 'tall man' spread in the area, scores of people came to the hotel to see Khan, who finally had to be escorted by the police to the Ekana stadium to watch the match where, again, he was the bigger attraction.

Khan also asked the hotel staff about tourist spots in Lucknow and wanted to visit them but the problem was that he could not get into an auto.

Khan will be staying in Lucknow for the next four days before he flies back to his country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sher Khan West Indies Afghanistan Cricket LUCKNOW Afghan Cricket Fan
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp