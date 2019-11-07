Home Sport Cricket

Would've hit Steve Smith on his face to stop him for scoring: Shoaib Akhtar

Recently on Tuesday, Smith scored an unbeaten 80 off just 51 deliveries to help Australia beat Pakistan in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match rubber.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar. | AP File Photo

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar is amazed by the technique of Steve Smith, saying he would've tried to hurt the Australian batter in order to stop him from scoring runs.

"I am surprised how he does it. He has no technique or style but has bravery. So he is very effective. He reaches the pitch of the ball and was severe on Mohammad Amir," Akhtar said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"I do not know how he does it. If he was playing in my time, would have definitely hit him (3 or 4 on his face). I would have tried to hurt him. But it's impossible to hurt this guy, he's playing so well, he's one of a kind. Wish him best of luck."

Ever since making a return after serving a ban for his role in the Sandpaper Gate fiasco, Smith has been in great form. Smith had an incredible Ashes series in England as he amassed 774 runs at a staggering average of 110.57 in the seven innings he played.

"After his comeback, he has scored tons of runs. Some people were saying he is not a T20 player but he has proven them wrong," Akhtar said.

However, Smith, who averages 27.48 in 35 matches in the shortest format of the game, believes he needs to improve his record in T20I cricket.

"If you look at my batting record in T20 internationals, it's not crash hot," Smith was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"I guess you have to bear in mind ... (early in my career) I was batting No.8 or 9, coming in and slogging, facing half a dozen balls tops. It's never easy, so it's going to affect your record at some point. I don't doubt my ability. I know the tempos of the game. I've played a lot of (T20) cricket now. I may not be as strong as some of the other guys, but I use placement and timing," he added.

Australia will now take on Pakistan in the third and final T20I on Friday in Perth.

