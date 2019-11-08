Home Sport Cricket

India vs Bangladesh: Mahmudullah blames batsmen for defeat in Rajkot T20 

The Bangladesh captain blamed middle-order collapse as one of the reasons behind his team's defeat.

Published: 08th November 2019 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah speaks during a press conference. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

RAJKOT: Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah blamed middle-order collapse as one of reasons behind his team's defeat in the second T20 here, saying the visitors failed to measure the momentum of the game while batting.

Indian spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal (2/28) and Washington Sundar (1/25) stemmed the run flow in the middle overs to restrict Bangladesh to a sub-par 153 for 6 after the visitors got off to a bright start in the second T20 on Thursday.

"I don't think we need to change much but there are few areas in the game, especially when we are batting, which we need to rectify. We have missed the momentum, we could have got 170. We were 102-103 after 12 overs, so we should have got 170-180," he said.

"Losing a few wickets in the middle overs cost us and these are the areas we need to look on. The openers gave us a very good start and that was a 180-plus wicket. The wicket was very good to bat on.

"It was the momentum of the game that we needed to understand. We should have understood the threats we faced at that particular time, but we didn't recognise those things and fell short of those runs," the Bangladesh skipper admitted.

Mahmudullah squarely put the blame on his batsmen for not putting up a winning total on a fine Rajkot wicket that offered good carry and bounce.

"I think if you have more than 40 dot balls in a T20, you have less chance of winning the match. We played 38 dot balls there. Maybe that's okay, but there will definitely be opportunities to improve," he said.

"But our batsmen had to take more responsibility. The goal was to get a good score but we couldn't do that. It is the failure of our batsmen."

Chasing the 154-run target, India rode on skipper Rohit Sharma's brilliant 43-ball 85-run knock to win the match by eight wickets and level the three-match series 1-1.

Rohit toyed with the opposition attack, hammering six sixes and as many fours during his knock, and the Bangladesh skipper said it is hard to stop his Indian counterpart when he is on song.

"If Rohit (Sharma) is having a good time, I think it is really hard to stop him. When he is batting brilliantly and if he is in a good mood, you never know what he is up to. But if we could have got 175-plus, we could have given ourselves a bit of a chance to defend," said Mahmudullah.

"The wicket was good to bat on and the new ball was coming nicely on to the bat. If you get a good start early on, especially batsmen like Rohit and Shikhar (Dhawan), it is hard to stop them on that wicket."

Asked whether attacking Chahal was a mistake, Mahmadullah did not give a direct reply.

"If you see that the way Mushi (Mushfiqur Rahim) got out, that is one of his strong shots to score, so I don't blame him. I don't blame anyone," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahmudullah Bangladesh captain Rajkot T20 India vs Bangladesh
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp