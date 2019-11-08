Home Sport Cricket

Malan-Morgan record partnership hand England crushing T20I victory over New Zealand

Malan's 48-ball century was the fastest T20 hundred by an Englishman, his 182-run stand with Morgan is the highest by an England pair and the 241 total is an England record.

Published: 08th November 2019 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Dawid Malan celebrates his century as England captain Eion Morgan applauds. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NAPIER: A whirlwind century by Dawid Malan in a record-breaking stand with Eoin Morgan saw England crush New Zealand in the fourth Twenty20 by 76 runs in Napier on Friday to level the series with one game remaining.

Malan was unbeaten on 103 at the close of the England innings with Morgan out in the final over for 91 as England posted an imposing 241 for three and then rolled New Zealand for 165 with 19 balls remaining. The overwhelming victory set up a winner-takes-all finale in the fifth and final game in Auckland on Sunday.

Malan's 48-ball century was the fastest T20 hundred by an Englishman, his 182-run stand with Morgan is the highest by an England pair and the 241 total is an England record.

Morgan's 21-ball 50 is also an England record.

"The message is always the same, play aggressively and back yourself," Malan said.

"It's not very often you have days like that when every time you have a hack at one it lands safe or goes for six. It's as good as it gets."

Between them, the two left-handers hit 13 sixes and 16 fours with Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult the only New Zealand bowlers to escape with a run rate below 10 an over.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dawid Malan Eoin Morgan New Zealand vs England England cricket
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp