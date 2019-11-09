Home Sport Cricket

Rohit Sharma on verge of joining 400 sixes club in international cricket

In the ODIs, Rohit has hammered 232 sixes, while he has struck 51 in Tests. In T20Is, the Mumbai batsman has struck 115 sixes so far.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma (Photo| AP)

By IANS

NAGPUR: India stand-in captain Rohit Sharma is all set to reach another milestone in international cricket. Rohit, who will lead the Men in Blue in the 3rd and final T20I against Bangladesh on Sunday, is two sixes away from joining the elite 400 sixes club in international cricket.

Please leave Rishabh Pant alone: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma

Rohit now needs just two sixes to join the 400 sixes club. Till now, only two players have reached the milestone. Former Pakistan batsman Shahid Afridi has 476 sixes while West Indies opener Chris Gayle has amassed 534 sixes in international cricket.

After registering an emphatic victory in Rajkot to level the three-match rubber, India will aim for another commanding performance when they take on the Bangla Tigers in the series-deciding third T20I here on Sunday.

You don't need muscle power to hit sixes: Rohit Sharma

Teams batting first have won eight of the 11 T20Is played at this venue and thus it would be interesting to see what India would do in case they win the toss.

