Home Sport Cricket

Will be back in action soon: Suspended batsman Prithvi Shaw

Shaw was handed a back-dated eight-month suspension by the BCCI on July 30 on doping charges.

Published: 09th November 2019 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw (File photo| AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Young batsman Prithvi Shaw is eyeing a comeback and the 20-year-old is likely to turn out for Mumbai in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Shaw was handed a back-dated eight-month suspension by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on July 30 for "inadvertently" consuming a cough syrup that contained the prohibited substance terbutaline.

Shaw had a great start to his Test career but couldn't keep the momentum going ahead after his tour to Australia was cut short due to injury.

On Saturday, Shaw shared a video of himself practising in the nets. "I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon," Shaw captioned the video.

Shaw has played two Tests for India. He impressed in his debut series against the West Indies, scoring a ton on debut in Rajkot and half century in the second and final Test of the two-match series in Hyderabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI Prithvi Shaw Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy Prithvi Shaw comeback Happy Birthday Prithvi Shaw
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp