Bookie held in New Delhi in Karnataka Premier League case

It is alleged that the bookie Sayyam had tried to book Bhavesh Gulecha, bowler of Ballari Turskers, through his friend Bhavesh Bafna.

Published: 11th November 2019 05:54 AM

BENGALURU: Days after netting two cricketers, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, who are investigating the Karnataka Premier League match-fixing and spot-fixing case, have arrested bookie Sayyam, who had been absconding ever since the scandal broke out.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said they had issued a lookout circular against Sayyam, a resident of Haryana. "He had fled to the West Indies and was arrested upon his return to India on Friday. He is linked to the match-fixing case involving Bhavesh Bafna, who was arrested earlier and is now in judicial custody," Patil said.

Sources said that Sayyam, a key accused in the match-fixing case, was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Friday. "Earlier, we had inquired with his family members regarding his whereabouts, but we got no leads. As there was a lookout circular against him, we received information that he will be landing in Delhi," an official said.

It is alleged that Sayyam had tried to book Bhavesh Gulecha, bowler of Ballari Turskers, through his friend Bhavesh Bafna. Based on Gulecha’s complaint, the police had earlier arrested Bafna, who had revealed Sayyam’s name. Sayyam had allegedly met Gulecha at a five-star hotel near the Kempegowda International Airport and had offered him huge money to give away more than 10 runs per over. However, Gulecha had refused to do so.

