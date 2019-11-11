Home Sport Cricket

Cricket fraternity congratulates Deepak Chahar on taking hat-trick

Chahar ended the match with figures of 6-7 beating the earlier record held by Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis.

Published: 11th November 2019 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

India's Deepak Chahal, send from right, celebrates his hat-trick with his team players after dismissing Bangladesh's Aminul Islam. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The cricket fraternity congratulated Deepak Chahar after the seamer became the first Indian male to take a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game.

Chahar also recorded the best bowling figures in a T20I match.

Legendary Indian batsmen Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote: "Exceptional bowling by @deepak_chahar9! He bowled very smartly and used his variations well to pick up crucial wickets at crucial stages. Special mention to @IamShivamDube, @ShreyasIyer15 & @klrahul11 to give #TeamIndia the series victory in the decider #INDvsBAN."

Chahar ended the match with figures of 6-7 beating the earlier record held by Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis.

"Very impressed with the way @deepak_chahar9 has evolved as a T20I bowler. Always had the ability to pick up wickets with the new ball but has worked hard to bowl in the middle and end overs. Got a lot of variations up his sleeves & knows when to use them. #INDvsBAN," tweeted VVS Laxman.

India defeated Bangladesh by 30 runs on Sunday to win the three-match series 2-1.

Chasing 175 for the win, Bangladesh was bundled out for 144.

"Congratulations @deepak_chahar9 @ImRo45@bcci for the win .. never easy with so much dew," tweeted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

India and Bangladesh now take on each other in a two-match Test series.

The first match will be played from November 14-18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepak Chahar Shivam Dube Ajantha Mendis Sachin Tendulkar India vs Bangladesh
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp