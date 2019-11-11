'Hats off Ranveer': Kapil Dev reacts to actor's Natraj shot for '83'

Home Sport Cricket

Ranveer Singh is essaying Kapil's role in his upcoming sports film based on the latter.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 10 next year. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India World-Cup winning captain Kapil Dev is all praise for actor Ranveer Singh's post wherein the actor perfected the cricket stalwart's famous 'Natraj shot'.

Dev retweeted Ranveer's post and wrote, "Hats off Ranveer!".

Earlier in the day, Ranveer took to Twitter he posted a picture and captioned the post: "NATRAJ SHOT #RanveerAsKapil."

Ranveer has proved to be the perfect match ever since he first introduced "Kapil's devils" in late May.

Ranveer has left no stone unturned to get into his character. He was earlier seen jotting down notes from the ace cricketer at his residence in London.

In June, the 'Gully Boy' star had shared a video, which showed him working out in a gym and practising on a cricket pitch in the picturesque town of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

The film will also feature R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 10 next year.

