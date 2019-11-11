India, Bangladesh teams arrive in Indore for first Test 

By PTI

Indore, Nov 11 (PTI) The India and Bangladesh cricket teams arrived in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday for the first Test scheduled to start on November 14.

The two squads reached Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport by a special plane from Nagpur, where they played the third and final T20 International on Sunday, and then headed for their respective hotels here, an MP Cricket Association (MPCA) official said.

Cricket lovers flocked to the airport to get a glimpse of their favourite stars, an official said.