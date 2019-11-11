Home Sport Cricket

Shefali Verma, Smriti Mandhana guide India women to 10-wicket win over West Indies

Chasing a target of 104 runs, Indian openers Shefali Verma and Smriti Mandhana lead the team to a comfortable victory as the duo built an unbeaten stand of 104-run for the first wicket.

Published: 11th November 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Indian openers Shefali Verma(R) and Smriti Mandhana. (Photo | Twitter/ BCCI women)

By ANI

GROS ISLET, St Lucia: India women thrashed West Indies in the second T20I by 10 wickets at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground here on Sunday.

With this feat, India now leads the five-match series by 2-0.

Chasing a target of 104 runs, Indian openers Shefali Verma and Smriti Mandhana lead the team to a comfortable victory as the duo built an unbeaten stand of 104-run for the first wicket.

Verma played a knock of 69 runs off 35 balls while Mandhana amassed 30 runs in 28 deliveries to hand India a massive win with 57 balls to spare.

Earlier, after winning the toss Windies skipper Anisa Mohammed elected to bat first.

The hosts were only able to score below-par target of 103 runs in their 20 overs.

Windies suffered a bad start as they lost two quick wickets in the early phase of the game. Stacy-Ann King (7) and Shemaine Campbelle (0) were sent back to the pavilion cheaply by Indian bowlers.

Hayley Matthews and Chedean Nation built a partnership of 34-run for the third wicket before the former was scalped by Pooja Vatrakar in the 12th over.

Matthews scored slow 23 runs off 35 balls. Natasha McLean joined Nation in the middle and both continued scoring runs regularly.

Nation (32) was sent back to the pavilion by Deepti Sharma in the 17th over. She scored highest runs in Windies inning.

In the same over McLean also lost her wicket to Sharma after scoring 17 runs.

India restricted Windies to 103/7 as Sharma scalped four wickets by giving away just ten runs in her four overs. For her spectacular bowling performance, she was awarded the Player of the Match.

Brief scores: India 104/0 (Shefali Verma 69*, Smriti Mandhana 30*) defeat West Indies 103/7 (Chedean Nation 32, Hayley Matthews 23, Deepti Sharma 4-10) by 10 wickets.

The next T20I between both teams will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana on November 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shefali Verma Smriti Mandhana
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp