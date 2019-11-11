Specialists train with pink ball under Dravid

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: India cricketers Ajinkya Raha­ne, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja got a taste of Sanspariel Greenlands (SG) pink balls on Sunday. India are set to feature in their maiden day-night Test featuring pink balls against Bangladesh later this month. The five players were involved in a special practice session under floodlights at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with Rahul Dravid, head of cricket at National Cricket Academy (NCA), keeping a close eye on them.

The former India captain was present from the start of the session till the end. Dravid was seen interacting with the national players and net bowlers — six of them were from the Karnataka U-23 side.

It was a contrasting session for batsmen while facing spin and pace. David Mathias, A former first-class pacer for state side, was one among the net bowlers on Sunday. Against pace, Pujara did not look his usual self initially. During the two-hour training, his off-stump was toppled twice. Some of the balls, which came in, hit his pads as well. It was a session, where the likes of Rahane and Pujara did not play many attacking shots against the pacers.

The story was different in the other net, where spinners were bowling. Jadeja and Agarwal, who started their session by facing spinners, were seen playing attacking shots with ease. The left-hander was quite impressive, hitting the balls into the stands. Against pace, Mayank left a few balls initially but looked in good touch and middled the ball well as the session went on.

However, the best sight of the day was Shami troubling the batsmen.And Dravid — who played pink ball cricket for Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) against Nottinghamshire at Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi in 2011 — looked impressed with the pace and bounce Shami generated.

After all the batsmen had some decent hit, Pujara once again faced the pacers and he looked comfortable then. In fact, a beautiful straight drive saw Dravid clapping and appreciating him. At the end of the session, Dravid was seen having a word with Rahane and Pujara.