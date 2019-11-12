New-ball operator Deepak Chahar thriving at the death

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deepak Chahar has been battling perceptions for long. In 2008, Greg Chappell reckoned he was not made to be a pacer. He was not even among the 50 chosen to train at the Rajasthan Cricket Academy. Two years later, on first-class debut, his eight-wicket haul shot Hyderabad out for the lowest ever total of 21 in Ranji Trophy history. But in 2017, when Chahar was with Rising Pune Supergiant, he was still not a first-choice in the XI. It was only a year later that he became a regular for Chennai Super Kings.

As a bowler, he has been battling a different kind of perception. From state side Rajasthan to Chennai in the IPL, Chahar is always seen as a new-ball bowler. Captains rarely use him when the ball is old or at the death, as his natural ability to swing it makes him more lethal early on. It was one reason why MS Dhoni wanted him in Pune in 2016. It’s another matter that he was sidelined with an injury. In 2018, Dhoni brought him to Chennai with him. Since then, outings with India A have sharpened his skills and in Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s absence,

Chahar is now India’s trusted new-ball bowler. But sometime during the 2019 IPL, with Dwayne Bravo unavailable, Chennai had to look for options to bowl at the death. That choice happened to be Chahar. It wasn’t a decision arrived at because they were short on options, but Chennai had seen some transformation in the bowler. The jovial yet competitive 27-year-old had by then grown tired of that new-ball perception and also seen that when the ball didn’t swing, he wasn’t as effective. He started spending time with Chennai’s bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji, asking him about game situations.

“The beauty of Chahar is he is always willing to learn. As a cricketer it is easy to get branded. But he is someone who uses that to work more and get away from it. He is a smart, intelligent bowler. Last two years, every time I met him, he was willing to move to the next level. He works on skills that he needs to improve. With the new ball, he doesn’t do anything apart from sticking to the basics. But that is the hardest thing to do,” Balaji said.

On Sunday, short on experience with ball, Rohit Sharma had to use Chahar wisely. In the powerplay, he bowled the third over, dismissing Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar. His second over was the 13th of the innings, where he removed Mohammad Mithun. Then he was held back for the death to bowl with a wet ball.

If one thought that was uncharted territory, Chahar had done his homework. Unexpected dew in Chennai during the last IPL meant he had bowled a lot with wet balls in practice. Not express, Chahar is clever at the death in terms of mixing slower ones, knuckle balls, yorkers and short balls. He rarely repeats the same ball at the death. In the 18th and 20th overs, apart from claiming a hat-trick, he gave away only four runs off eight balls.

“It’s not about bowling those deliveries, but more about how quickly a bowler understands a situation and does accordingly. Chahar understands this and that’s what he keeps asking: How to respond in different situations. Any bowler will evolve with time and Chahar is no exception. But when given the opportunity, he has delivered. He has been game ready all the time, which is no easy when you don’t know when your next match is,” Balaji added.