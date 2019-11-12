Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | Virat Kohli playing `gully cricket' with kids ahead of Test series against Bangladesh

The second match of the series will be played in Kolkata from November 22, and it will the first Day and Night Test in which India will be a part.

Published: 12th November 2019 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli. (Photo | Twiiter/ @ViratFanTeam)

By PTI

INDORE: Indian captain Virat Kohli played `gully (street) cricket' with children during a shoot in the Bicholi Mardana area here.

Kohli, who was rested for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh which India won 2-1, will lead the side for the two-match Test series beginning here on Thursday against the visitors.

The second match of the series will be played in Kolkata from November 22, and it will the first Day and Night Test in which India will be a part.

The video and photo of the shoot, which went viral, showed Kohli wearing a checked shirt and jeans and having fun with the children.

Both Indian and Bangladeshi squads practiced at the Holkar stadium here ahead of the test match.

ALSO READ | India, Bangladesh teams arrive in Indore for first Test 

Fans had gathered at the venue in large numbers to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs Bangladesh Virat Kohli Bicholi Mardana Test Series Gully Cricket Kohli Gully Cricket
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp