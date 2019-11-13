Anti-corruption measures heightened post KPL saga

Shan AS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Following the arrest of two domestic players in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) for spot-fixing, the BCCI’s Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) has decided to intensify its activities starting with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s. The ACU will monitor not just the board matches, but also tournaments conducted by authorised clubs. This decision was taken earlier this year. “There has been zero tolerance towards malpractice. We will scale up our activities further to eradicate the menace,” said a member of the BCCI’s ACU.

Sources said that age-group matches and women’s tournaments are also being given equal importance. Contrary to perception, the fixing menace exists in women’s cricket too. A BCCI official said two suspicious incidents were reported last year during a women’s match held in the western parts of the country. Recently, a member of the India women’s team reported an approach.

An ACU officer of the Kerala Cricket Association assigned for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T2o meet said the players, support staff, ground staff, even catering workers are closely watched to prevent anything unwanted from happening.“There have been strict norms regarding the use of communication devices by players and other team staff during matches. Only the manager is allowed to use a phone and that too only to communicate with his association. Laptops can be only used by the video analyst. Managers can also use laptops after informing the ACU. But internet connection is not allowed to prevent information from the dressing room travelling outside.”

After the KPL incident, ACU is maintaining extra alert. Only 15 players are allowed to in the players’ dugout and dressing room. The identity of support staff is verified. Suspicious spectators are also monitored. “If the ACU officer is doubtful of a person, he will pass on the information to the higher-ups. ACU will do the follow-up.”

Lifestyle under scanner

The ACU has also been monitoring the lifestyle of players to sense if there is anything unusual. Though this practice has been in vogue, this “player study” is done more religiously now after CM Gautam’s arrest in the fixing case. ACU sources from Karnataka said his extravagant lifestyle made the officials suspicious of his activities. “There was a mismatch between his income and spending. We came to know that huge money was spent on his car and travel.”