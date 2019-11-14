Ajinkya Rahane likely to move to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is likely to be traded to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals before the IPL players' transfer window expires on Thursday.

"Talks are still going on. A decision has to be made before the end of the day and it will be made," a BCCI official told PTI.

Rahane, who has been trying to get back into India's limited-overs set up, established his T20 credentials as an opener after moving to Royals from Mumbai Indians in 2011.

He has scored two IPL hundreds in 140 games, averaging 32.93 with a strike rate of 121.92.

In 2012, he was Royals' highest run-getter.

The deal could also be a swap between Royals' Rahane, who has a price tag of Rs four crore, and Capitals' Prithvi Shaw, whose doping ban ends on Friday.

Rahane, who was removed as captain in the middle of the 2019 season with Steve Smith taking over the leadership, did rather well last year, scoring 393 runs in 14 games at 32.75, including an unbeaten 105.

The 31-year-old last played a T20 for India in August 2016 and an ODI in February 2018.