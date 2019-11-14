Golden chance for India to boost Test Championship tally

Veturi Srivatsa By

Express News Service

India go into the first Test against Bangladesh as the only unbeaten side in the World Test Championship, having beaten West Indies 2-0 and South Africa 3-0. They have 240 points. The next best are Sri Lanka and New Zealand (60).

These are early days in the championship, as a lot of cricket is to be played. India are still to play Australia in a four-Test series, a five-Test series in England and a three-Test return series in South Africa. All the same, India are favourites to be in the final at Lord’s in the summer of 2021. For most teams, away series will make the difference.

For India, there is extra excitement, as they will be playing their first day-night Test. The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly could not have chosen a better team or venue for the Test starting at Eden Gardens on November 22.

To prepare for the day-night Test, the Indians extended their practice time before the first Test to see how it is playing in the twilight. For skipper Virat Kohli, pink ball is a new experience, unlike some of his teammates, who played first-class as well as club cricket under lights. Returning to cricket after being rested for the T20 series against Bangladesh, Kohli sounded more excited about the pink ball on the eve of the red-ball Test. He said the pink ball swung more as “the extra lacquer doesn’t go away fast and the seam holds upright quite a bit.”

Kohli was quickly back to the first Test. He knows India should not find it that difficult to add more points to their Championship tally, but no team can take the opponents lightly whatever their ranking be. If stats are of any help, the last Test played in Indore against New Zealand saw India win by a whopping 321 runs three years ago.

The early winter nip in the air may tempt India to play a third pacer, but that is unlikely in Indian conditions at most Test venues. So they should go with three spinners, this time chinaman Kuldeep Yadav back in the side. His injury helped left-armer Shahbaz Nadeem play his first Test against South Africa in Ranchi. That means Ishant Sharma will have to sit out with a rejuvenated Umesh Yadav looking menacing with the new ball.

Hanuma Vihari will also warm the bench in home conditions with Rohit Sharma cementing his place as an opener and Ravindra Jadeja taking his batting seriously to be slotted at No 6 as an all-rounder, with Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin following in the order.

Bangladesh may have been weakened by the absence of Shakib Al Hasan and opener Tamim Iqbal. They have a new captain in Mominul Haque, who has “never thought even in his dreams that he would lead Bangladesh.”

Mominul, 28, has the best Test average (41.47) among the Bangladesh batsmen, having scored 2,613 runs in 36 Tests. That should give him confidence when he goes out to toss. Like the Indian captain, the left-hander has also not played pink-ball cricket under lights.

Mominul will be looking up to seniors Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah. He will also be hoping that Mustafizur Rahman regains form to give them a good start with the new ball. The team itself will be hoping their captain will continue his batting form.

Every cricketer would like to show his best in Tests, and Bangladesh players would not like to go down for want of effort. Test cricket brings out the best in a player.

(The writer is a veteran commentator. Views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sveturi@gmail.com)