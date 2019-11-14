Pink and green talk of town before red Test

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

BALASORE: Two days before the first Test against Bangladesh and day-night game in the horizon, the Indian team alternated between red and pink ball at the nets. They’d received the consignment of balls from SG and although many expected them to train under lights, they did not.

On Wednesday, the eve of the Test, in one of the nets the pink ball was in play with batsmen taking turns to get used to it. In the middle, the centre strip was covered, raising eyebrows. It’s not a common sight in India, where groundsmen usually leave it open to dry under the sun so that it breaks up and assists spin as the Test progresses. At Holkar Stadium, the pitch was under cover which was removed only when Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri wanted to have a look. There was a tinge of green that you don’t usually see on Indian pitches.

While such bluffs have been played in the past, with the grass being shaven on the morning of the Test, this time such a scenario is unlikely. While Kohli asserted that his side isn’t thinking too much about the day-night Test, they seem to be preparing for it in Indore. For the pink ball to last longer, there has to be sufficient grass on the pitch so that the lacquer doesn’t go off quickly. While Eden Gardens is expected to greet teams with a green carpet, India believe playing in similar conditions in Indore will help.

Though Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja got a hang of the pink ball at the National Cricket Academy over the last weekend, the rest of the team got a taste of it only in Indore.

“The pink ball I played yesterday swings a lot more as compared to red because there’s extra lacquer on it which doesn’t go away too fast. And the seam holds upright quite a bit. I think if the pitch has help, then the bowlers will be in the game, especially fast bowlers. I don’t know how the old ball behaves because with the dew and the lacquer going off, it will be interesting to see how the old ball does,” Kohli said.

Bangladesh sans Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal are not expected to pose any challenge to the No 1 ranked side. India are expected to field three pacers and two spinners as they look to add 60 more points to their World Test Championship tally. From the XI in the last Test they played, Ishant Sharma is expected to take Shahbaz Nadeem’s place, with Shami and Umesh Yadav the other two speedsters. There is also talk to field Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin, given Bangladesh’s familiarity with finger spinners.

“We had a complete series (against South Africa). The challenge would be to keep up that standards, and play that kind of cricket again. I feel the guys are in the frame of mind to do that. They are hungry, everyone is excited. I don’t think there’s much that we need to work on. Complacency is one thing we need to keep away,” Kohli added.