BCCI set to disburse dues, Rs 80-100 crore each for state associations

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After not receiving their share of the BCCI’s profits for three years, the state associations may just be in for a mini windfall. Following a Supreme Court order due to non-compliance, they stopped getting this annual instalment in October 2016. During the period when the Committee of Administrators (CoA) was in charge, they did not receive anything other than the organising cost of hosting international matches.

With the clamp lifted and the BCCI back to being governed by elected office-bearers, the state associations will once again start getting their share. Given that the last annual sum disbursed before the court order was nearly rS 30 crore per unit, each of them will be due something between Rs 80-Rs 100 crore when the arrears for three years are cleared. A decision on this is likely at the annual general meeting on December 1.

“In the last three years, the BCCI has earned from the broadcast rights of IPL and other matches. On the other hand, an amount is due from the ICC. So calculations are not final at this stage. How much the state associations should receive from the BCCI as their share and how to go about the process will be discussed at the AGM. Some of the units were given an amount by the CoA. That will be adjusted. At this point, it’s not clear how much each of them will get,” BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said on Thursday.

As per BCCI rules, 70% of its annual income is shared by the affiliated units, of which there are 34 now after the revision of the BCCI constitution. The board keeps the rest and uses it for player payments. A sum of Rs 80-Rs 100 crore for each of the units means Rs 2,720-Rs 3,400 crore.

Whether the BCCI will release this corpus in one go or in parts is still to be decided. There are talks of clearing this amount in four instalments.

Before the AGM, the office-bearers headed by president Sourav Ganguly are also expected to have a chat on this a day before the day-night Test in Kolkata starting on November 22.

It can be noted that in April, the CoA had released a sum of Rs 10 crore each to 10 units deemed compliant at that time after they appealed for funds.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Saurashtra were among the recipients. These 10 associations will have that Rs 10 crore deducted from the total they are supposed to get now.