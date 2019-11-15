First Test: After Proteas, its Bangladesh as Indian pacers' red hot form continues

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

INDORE: It was a brave call from Mominul Haque. The pitch had a green look on it on Wednesday. On Thursday, some of it was gone, giving the surface a greenish-brown shade. There was only one way it was going to behave — in favour of the pacers on Day 1.

After calling right, Haque, captaining Bangladesh for the first time, had a decision to make. The wise one would have been inserting India and unleashing his raw and inexperienced pacers, the might of the opposition’s batting line-up notwithstanding. But for reasons best known to them, Bangladesh thought making India bat would be playing to their strength. The track has a history of assisting pacers on Day 1 before gradually becoming kinder for batsmen. That’s why even Virat Kohli said after losing the toss that his plan was to bowl first.

Maybe it was inexperience, but without two of their best batsmen — Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan — the move to bat was always going to be tricky against an Indian attack which has pacers firing on all cylinders in the recent past. Since the start of 2018, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami average lesser than spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. And given the form they have been in, Bangladesh knew they had their task cut out.

They did not seem prepared for what was in store. Umesh and Ishant Sharma kept inducing false shots as openers Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes never looked settled in the middle. Eventually, the two were back in the pavilion by the seventh over. Coming in at No 3, the diminutive Mominul hung in, playing as close to the body as possible and from the crease without pushing forward. At the other end, Mohammad Mithun came and went as Bangladesh took lunch at 63/3.

Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim went about building a partnership, one that was starting to look confident with each passing over. However, considering the relentlessness of the Indian attack, they badly missed the service of Shakib, who has the ability to launch counterattacks and exert pressure. With not many boundaries hit in front of square, even the 30-over old ball found enough carry as Haque and Rahim waited for the ball to get softer.

the stumps, leaving the job to experienced campaigners Mahmudullah and Rahim.

“Generally in Test cricket over the years, you see the ball gets soft and batsmen take advantage. That’s why you hear the experts talk about it, cry over it inside the commentary box that give the first hour to the bowler and then try to accumulate runs. That’s generally the norm, you get through the new ball, the ball gets soft, batting gets easier,” said Ashwin.

“It’s not like we haven’t bowled well in the past but today I thought there was a bit of a nibble throughout the day, there was something in the pitch. Even when Bangladesh bowled, they got a few balls to go off the deck. The surface is a sporting one, so hopefully tomorrow morning we can capitalise,” added the spinner.

Though Mahmudullah could only manage 10 before being bowled by Ashwin, Bangladesh looked set to at least cross 200 with around 10 minutes go for lunch. Rahim was in the middle and looked settled.

Out of nowhere, Shami started getting reverse-swing. From 140/5 Bangladesh went to tea at 140/7, leaving Liton Das to take them to total that would give his team’s bowlers something to make a fist of. But they couldn’t even survive five more overs as they were rolled out for 150 before Mayank Agarwal (37 batting) and Cheteshwar Pujara (43 batting) ensured India recovered from the early loss of Rohit Sharma.