Home Sport Cricket

Indore Test: Mayank Agarwal notches up second double ton in style

The 28-year old Karnataka batsman is the second highest run-getter in Tests this year and is behind Australia's Steve Smith who has 774 runs from seven innings.

Published: 15th November 2019 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal plays a shot on the second day of the first cricket test match against Bangladesh in Indore. (Photo | AP)

Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal plays a shot on the second day of the first cricket test match against Bangladesh in Indore. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

INDORE: Mayank Agarwal notched up his second Test double hundred in a little more than a months' time to underline his credential as an opener in the five-day format, on Day 2 in the first Test against Bangladesh here on Friday.

Agarwal, who was dropped on 32 by Imrul Kayes off Abu Jyaed late on the first day, hit Mehidy Hasan for a massive six over wide long-on to reach the milestone and raised his bat in celebration towards the dressing room where skipper Virat Kohli rose to his feet in adulation.

The 28-year old Karnataka batsman is the second highest run-getter in Tests this year and is behind Australia's Steve Smith who has 774 runs from seven innings.

Mayank took 304 balls to cross the double hundred mark and his innings was laced with 25 fours and five sixes. It was fitting that Mayank got to his double ton off Mehidy whom he took a liking to and scored most runs off.

Mayank had scored 215 on October 2 in Visakhapatnam against South Africa. He followed it up with a 108 in Pune against the same opposition.

Earlier, Mayank got to 150 in 234 balls and was batting on 156 at tea after scoring his 100 from 183 balls. At the start of the day, Mayank was batting on 37 with Cheteshwar Pujara who scored 54.

Mayank joined hands with India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for a 190-run stand for the fourth wicket.

The day belonged to Mayank who drove, cut and pulled to perfection and even stepped out to smash Mehidy for sixes. As the Bangladesh bowlers tired, the job became easier for Mayank as he became more aggressive and displayed his full repertoire in front of the spectators who were thoroughly entertained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayank Agarwal Indore Test india vs bangladesh
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp