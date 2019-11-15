Home Sport Cricket

IPL Trading: Kings XI Punjab release David Miller, Sam Curran; Chris Gayle stays

Miller went on to become one of the batting mainstays for Kings XI Punjab over the past eight seasons, scoring 1850 runs in 79 games at a strike rate of 138.78.

Published: 15th November 2019 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Sam Curran celebrates with KXIP teammates. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kings XI Punjab has released explosive South Africa batsman David Miller after eight IPL seasons along with Englishman Sam Curran and Australian pacer Andrew Tye.

Miller went on to become one of the batting mainstays for Kings XI Punjab over the past eight seasons, scoring 1850 runs in 79 games at a strike rate of 138.78.

While he could not do much in his opening season, Miller made an impact in the 2013 and 2014 seasons, smashing 416 runs and 446 runs respectively at 150 plus strike rate.

"David has been an iconic player for us. He expressed his desire to move on and we respect his decision. We wish him the very best," KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia told PTI.

In 2019, Miller played 10 games scoring 213 runs at a strike rate of 130.

Curran, who at Rs 7.2 crore was KXIP's most expensive foreign buy at the auction ahead of the 2019 season, too has been released.

The left-arm pacer took a hat-trick in last year's IPL.

Also released was Tamil Nadu mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who was bought at last year's auction for a whopping Rs 8.4 crore.

Among the retained players is West Indian great and 40-year-old Chris Gayle, who was bought by KXIP at his base price of Rs two core ahead of the 2018 IPL after going unsold twice.

"There is no way we could have let him go. He is a champion player," said Wadia.

The auction will be held on December 19 and Wadia said they would go into it with an open mind.

Ahead of the IPL players' transfer window, KXIP had traded Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals in return of Rs 1.5 crore and Karnataka spinner Jagadeesha Suchith.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kings XI Punjab David Miller Andrew Tye Sam Curran Chris Gayle
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp